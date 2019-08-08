UrduPoint.com
Investigators Charge Sergei Fomin With Participating In July 27 Mass Unrest In Moscow

Russian national Sergei Fomin, who is suspected of having helped organize the July 27 civil unrest in Moscow, has been charged with rioting, and investigators are now seeking his arrest, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian national Sergei Fomin, who is suspected of having helped organize the July 27 civil unrest in Moscow, has been charged with rioting, and investigators are now seeking his arrest, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Fomin had been detained and taken in for questioning.

"As part of the criminal case on the riots and the use of violence against the law enforcement on July 27 in Moscow, the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee charged Sergei Fomin with the crime under Part 2 of Article 212 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in the mass unrest).

The investigation seeks to place Fomin in custody," the statement said.

According to the investigation, Fomin directed the actions of other protesters.

Around 3,500 people attended an unsanctioned rally in downtown Moscow on July 27 to support independent nominees who were disqualified from running in the city's legislative elections. Over 1,000 people were detained, with the Investigative Committee opening criminal cases connected to mass civil unrest and assaults against police officers.

