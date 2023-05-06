MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russian investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the attempt by the Kiev regime to strike at the Kremlin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of terrorism after the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The investigation is establishing all the circumstances of what happened," Bastrykin told Sputnik.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin in what Russia has claimed was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin. The drones were intercepted and destroyed. Ukraine has denied involvement, alleging the attack was staged. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the incident.