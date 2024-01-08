Open Menu

Investigators Find Blown Out Door Plug From Alaska Airlines Plane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Investigators find blown out door plug from Alaska Airlines plane

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) US aviation authorities said Sunday the door plug of an airplane panel that blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight has been found, a part that could potentially help with the investigations into the cause of the accident.

The National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) chief said a teacher, named only as "Bob," found the panel in his backyard in the city of Portland, in the US state of Oregon.

"I am excited to announce we have found the door plug," NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said at a press briefing.

"We are really pleased that Bob found this," she added.

