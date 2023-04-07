Investigators Find Traces of Explosives on Boat Linked to Nord Stream Blasts - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) German investigators have found traces of explosives on the Andromeda yacht allegedly involved in the Nord Stream attacks, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed German officials.

The yacht, which is now in dry dock on the Baltic Sea coast, was searched, and the investigators found traces of explosives on it, the officials told the newspaper, adding that they also discovered that two crew members used fake Bulgarian passports.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism.

US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh has alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway.

Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.

In early March, German newspaper Zeit reported that investigators had identified the vessel involved in the Nord Stream sabotage, with traces leading to a company owned by Ukrainians. The operation at sea was carried out by a team of six, believed to be five men and one woman, according to the report.

Later that month, Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used for the rent hinting at connections with Ukraine, according to the report.