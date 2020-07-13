Investigators Have Yet to Read Detailed Charges to Roscosmos Adviser Safronov - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Ivan Safronov, an aide to the head of the Russian space agency and a treason suspect, has not been interviewed by investigators yet, they still have to give the exact details of the charges, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik on Monday.

Safronov was detained on July 7 and arrested until September 6. According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Roscosmos adviser is suspected of passing defense secrets to an intelligence service of a NATO country. Safronov's defense clarified that he was suspected of working for the Czech special services since 2012. The classified information was reportedly transferred for personal gain and concerned arms deliveries for African countries. The United States became the ultimate recipient. Safronov has pleaded not guilty.

"At the moment, we are posing questions to the investigators, it is too early for Ivan to testify, he has not done it yet. The investigators have not presented exact charges, evidence yet," Pavlov said.

Safronov is feeling well, his rights are not being breached in the pre-trial detention center, lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov told Sputnik.

"Ivan is feeling well, he is in good shape, he is cheerful. His rights are not being breached in detention, he has no complaints," the lawyer said.

The investigators asked the defense to sign a non-disclosure declaration, Safronov's other lawyer, Oleg Yeliseev, told Sputnik. Yeliseev did not clarify whether Pavlov ”who was absent at the Investigative Committee's office on Monday ” had signed the declaration as well.

According to Roscosmos, Safronov's detention is not related to his work for the space agency. Before accepting a job at Roscosmos, Safronov worked for Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers, covering defense and space. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, said that the case was not linked to Safronov's work as a journalist.

The FSB said it had not found any state secrets in Safronov's publications, his lawyer said earlier in the day.