Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Three- Reports

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are headed to the sport where two helicopters collided killing three people in California, CNN reported on Monday citing an agency spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Investigators from the National Transportation Safety board are headed to the sport where two helicopters collided killing three people in California, CNN reported on Monday citing an agency spokesperson.

Earlier, CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said three firefighters were killed after two helicopters collided while extinguishing a fire in California on Sunday.

"The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crushed, and tragically, all three members perished," Fulcher told reporters.

He added that those killed were the Division chief, air captain, and contract pilot.

The incident occurred on Sunday night about 90 miles east of Los Angeles. Media reports noted that the helicopters were among six firefighter crews responding to the fire, which spread to nearby vegetation.

Fulcher noted that the crash caused an additional fire, which was extinguished. He also said that the authorities are investigating the incident.