Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Investigators have identified the vessel from which the Nord Stream sabotage had been committed, traces lead to a company owned by Ukrainians, German newspaper Zeit reported.

The vessel is said to be a yacht rented from a Poland-based company, which apparently belongs to two Ukrainians, the newspaper said.

The operation at sea was carried out by a team of six, believed to be five men and one woman, the publication said. The group, which included a captain, two divers, two diver assistants and a female doctor, allegedly delivered the explosives to the crime scene and planted them there, it said.

The nationality of the suspects appears to be unclear, they had professionally forged passports, which were allegedly used, in particular, to rent a boat, it said.

At the same time, according to the publication, investigators have not yet found any evidence of who ordered the explosions.

A few hours before this publication, the The New York Times newspaper wrote, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested that some kind of pro-Ukrainian group had carried out the attacks on Nord Stream.

