Investigators Identify Person Of Interest In Nashville Bomb Blast Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Investigators in the United States have identified a person of interest in connection with the massive vehicle explosion that took place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day, the CBS broadcaster reports on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

The individual is believed to be linked to the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville on Friday, the broadcaster said.

An audible warning could be heard before the vehicle blew up.

In total, three people suffered injuries as a result of the blast, which investigators have said was "intentional." Law enforcement officers in Nashville are also investigating possible human remains that were found near the site of the explosion.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee on Saturday published a letter asking President Donald Trump to declare an emergency and provide Federal assistance to 41 businesses that suffered damages in the blast.

