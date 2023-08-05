Investigators Identify Teen in Russian Female Journalists Assassination Plot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Russian investigators suspect a 16-year-old girl might have had a role in a Ukrainian plot to assassinate two Russian female journalists, media reported on Saturday.

The Russian Federal Security Service said last month it had thwarted attacks on RT and Rossiya Segodnya editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and media-celebrity-turned-journalist Ksenia Sobchak by a neo-Nazi group called Paragraph-88.

Investigators told the Kommersant daily they had identified a teenager, who goes under the name of Anastasia in the story, as a member of the group. The minor was reportedly used as a bait in at least two attacks on foreigners.

Videos of attacks were reportedly uploaded to a Telegram channel that drew the attention of the Ukrainian security service SBU. Ukrainian officers tasked the group with spying on their journalist targets in Moscow and Ryazan for a reward.

"I do not know if a 16-year-old person can be rehabilitated but I would try," Margarita Simonyan wrote on social media, commenting on reports of a new suspect in her case.

A court hearing is yet to decide whether the teen should be taken into custody. Police did not immediately respond to Sputnik's requests for comment.