Investigators Launch Criminal Case After Gunman Kills 5 People in Western Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee on Sunday opened a criminal case over a mass shooting incident that left five people killed in the western Ryazan Region.

According to the investigators, at about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday (19:00 GMT), a 32-year-old man, while standing on a balcony of his apartment in the Yelatma settlement, asked a group of five young people who were talking loudly outside to be quiet.

A verbal conflict that subsequently erupted provoked the man to take his hunting rifle, go outside and shoot the young people dead.

"The criminal case was opened on the grounds of the crime under the article 'Murder of two or more persons' of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the committee said in a statement.

A representative of a local investigative department told Sputnik later in the day that the suspect was testifying regarding the incident.