UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigators Launch Criminal Case After Gunman Kills 5 People In Western Russia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Investigators Launch Criminal Case After Gunman Kills 5 People in Western Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee on Sunday opened a criminal case over a mass shooting incident that left five people killed in the western Ryazan Region.

According to the investigators, at about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday (19:00 GMT), a 32-year-old man, while standing on a balcony of his apartment in the Yelatma settlement, asked a group of five young people who were talking loudly outside to be quiet.

A verbal conflict that subsequently erupted provoked the man to take his hunting rifle, go outside and shoot the young people dead.

"The criminal case was opened on the grounds of the crime under the article 'Murder of two or more persons' of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the committee said in a statement.

A representative of a local investigative department told Sputnik later in the day that the suspect was testifying regarding the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Russia Young Man Ryazan Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Government Workshop launches second session ..

4 minutes ago

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber urges property owners to reschedul ..

34 minutes ago

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

2 hours ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

2 hours ago

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.