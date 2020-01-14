(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Investigators have started probing the death of Sputnik Mundo correspondent Manuel Regalado in southwestern Moscow.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency, Sputnik's parent company, said that the 40-year-old Spanish national had tragically died on Monday evening.

"A pre-investigation check is being carried out in connection with a man's death in the capital's southwest. According to the investigation, on the evening of January 13, the body of a man born in 1979 was found with injuries incompatible with life near an apartment building located in the southwest of the capital," senior assistant to the chief of Moscow's Investigative Committee Yulia Ivanova told Sputnik Tuesday.

According to her, investigators are establishing all circumstances that led to Regalado's death.

"Order was not disturbed at the victim's home, an inspection found. There were no signs of a struggle. Neighbors as well as a relative of the deceased, who was in the apartment at the time of the incident, have been questioned. A forensic medical examination has been scheduled," she added.

Rossiya Segodnya has expressed shock at Regalado's death and extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.