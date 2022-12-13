Investigators of Corruption Case at European Parliament Seize Over $1,5 Million - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

During an investigation into possible corruption crimes in the European Parliament, the police has found more than 1,5 million euros ($1,59 million) in cash, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported.

According to the newspaper, 600,000 euros (around $638,000) were seized in the house of former Italian EP member Pier Antonio Panzeri. Large sums of money were also found at the residence of the already suspended EU vice-president Eva Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi the media said, adding that items of high value were also found and seized in Kaili's house, with the investigation suspecting that these were gifts from representatives of an Arab state.

Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy.

On Friday, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home.

Following the scandal, Kaili was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suspended all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament voted to terminate Eva Kaili's term as the EU body's vice president, however, she remains a member of the parliament.