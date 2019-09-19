Investigators Open Probe Into Attack on Police Officers in Moscow Metro

Investigators opened a criminal case after a deadly attack on police officers at a metro station in Moscow on Wednesday, Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Moscow branch of Main Investigative Directorate of Russia's Investigative Committee, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Investigators opened a criminal case after a deadly attack on police officers at a metro station in Moscow on Wednesday, Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Moscow branch of Main Investigative Directorate of Russia 's Investigative Committee, said.

Earlier reports indicated that a policeman was killed and another was seriously injured while detaining a police patrol officer in Moscow, who opened fire.

The attacker has been detained.

"A criminal case has been launched on the grounds of a crime qualified as an 'encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer'," Ivanova said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, on the evening of September 18, two Moscow police internal affairs officers attempted to detain a subway police patrol officer, who was suspected of receiving a bribe, in the lobby of the Ryazansky Prospekt metro station.

The suspect opened fire from a service weapon.