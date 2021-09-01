A criminal probe was launched into civilian executions by firing squads of Nazis and their accomplices in the years of the Great Patriotic War in Russia's western Oryol region, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A criminal probe was launched into civilian executions by firing squads of Nazis and their accomplices in the years of the Great Patriotic War in Russia's western Oryol region, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

"By order of Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, a pre-investigation check was carried out on the basis of declassified materials submitted by the Russian Federal Security Service's department for the Oryol region. Based on its results, a criminal probe was opened into the facts of civilian executions," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Twenty-eight human skeletons with gunshot wounds were found near the village of Peshkovo in the Oryol region.

According to archival materials, a German punitive squad, headed by a former Red Army officer surrenderer nicknamed Hetman, conducted the executions of civilians from the Znamensky district back in 1942.

"The Nazi occupation of the Oryol region during the Great Patriotic War lasted from October 1941 to August 1943. According to incomplete data, the Nazis killed over 80,000 civilians, including women, children and elderly people, over this period. In addition, over 200,000 people were deported to Germany for forced labor," the Russian Investigative Committee continued.