Investigators, Prosecutors Ask to Release Suspected Riot Participant Minyailo From Custody

Investigators on Thursday asked Moscow's Basmanny Court to release Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in mass riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27, from custody in a pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Investigators on Thursday asked Moscow 's Basmanny Court to release Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in mass riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27, from custody in a pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"I ask you to change the measure of restraint and extend it until December 27," the investigator, who was supported by a prosecutor, said.