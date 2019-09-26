- Home
- World
- News
- Investigators, Prosecutors Ask to Release Suspected Riot Participant Minyailo From Custody
Investigators, Prosecutors Ask To Release Suspected Riot Participant Minyailo From Custody
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:28 PM
Investigators on Thursday asked Moscow's Basmanny Court to release Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in mass riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27, from custody in a pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom
"I ask you to change the measure of restraint and extend it until December 27," the investigator, who was supported by a prosecutor, said.