Investigators, Prosecutors Ask To Release Suspected Riot Participant Minyailo From Custody

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:28 PM

Investigators on Thursday asked Moscow's Basmanny Court to release Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in mass riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27, from custody in a pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Investigators on Thursday asked Moscow's Basmanny Court to release Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in mass riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27, from custody in a pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"I ask you to change the measure of restraint and extend it until December 27," the investigator, who was supported by a prosecutor, said.

More Stories From World

