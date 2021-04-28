UrduPoint.com
Investigators Raid Home Of Ex-Trump Lawyer Guilani, Seize Electronic Devices - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:54 PM

Investigators Raid Home of Ex-Trump Lawyer Guilani, Seize Electronic Devices - Reports

Federal investigators in New York's Manhattan district raided the home Rudolph Giuliani, the one-time mayor of the city and personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump, as they stepped up a criminal investigation into his alleged dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Federal investigators in New York's Manhattan district raided the home Rudolph Giuliani, the one-time mayor of the city and personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump, as they stepped up a criminal investigation into his alleged dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The investigators had seized Mr. Giuliani's electronic devices, the report said, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

While the United States Attorney's office in Manhattan and the FBI had for months sought to secure a search warrant for Giuliani's telephones, the raid still marked a watershed moment in the investigation, the report said.

"Executing a search warrant is an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer for a former president, and it marks a major turning point in the long-running investigation into Mr. Giuliani," the report added.

Investigators were probing whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, according to the report.

