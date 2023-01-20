Investigators Say Still Unclear Who Leaked Draft US Supreme Court Abortion Decision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Investigators tasked with probing the leak of a draft US Supreme Court decision on abortion last May are still unsure who leaked the material, the Marshal of the Supreme Court said in a report out Thursday.

In May, US media reported on a draft majority opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and return the right to regulate abortion to states. The court ruled on the case in June, indeed deciding to overturn Roe.

The Supreme Court requested The Chertoff Group independently review the probe into the leaked draft opinion, which the Marshal of the Supreme Court began shortly after the leak. The Chertoff Group's review came to the same conclusions on recommendations and findings.

"At this time, based on a preponderance of the evidence standard, it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document," the Marshal said in a report on the investigation.

No evidence is available to provide a basis for identifying any individual source of the leaked draft, the report said. Investigators cannot rule out a hack or negligent disclosure based on the evidence, the report also said.

The investigation concluded that too many court personnel have access to certain sensitive documents and that current distribution mechanisms result in an inability to track who is handling and accessing materials.

The report recommended a more tailored distribution of sensitive documents, with use of hard copies minimized and tightly controlled.

The Marshal of the Supreme Court undertook a thorough investigation despite the lack of conclusive findings, the review by The Chertoff Group said.