UrduPoint.com

Investigators Say Still Unclear Who Leaked Draft US Supreme Court Abortion Decision

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Investigators Say Still Unclear Who Leaked Draft US Supreme Court Abortion Decision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Investigators tasked with probing the leak of a draft US Supreme Court decision on abortion last May are still unsure who leaked the material, the Marshal of the Supreme Court said in a report out Thursday.

In May, US media reported on a draft majority opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and return the right to regulate abortion to states. The court ruled on the case in June, indeed deciding to overturn Roe.

The Supreme Court requested The Chertoff Group independently review the probe into the leaked draft opinion, which the Marshal of the Supreme Court began shortly after the leak. The Chertoff Group's review came to the same conclusions on recommendations and findings.

"At this time, based on a preponderance of the evidence standard, it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document," the Marshal said in a report on the investigation.

No evidence is available to provide a basis for identifying any individual source of the leaked draft, the report said. Investigators cannot rule out a hack or negligent disclosure based on the evidence, the report also said.

The investigation concluded that too many court personnel have access to certain sensitive documents and that current distribution mechanisms result in an inability to track who is handling and accessing materials.

The report recommended a more tailored distribution of sensitive documents, with use of hard copies minimized and tightly controlled.

The Marshal of the Supreme Court undertook a thorough investigation despite the lack of conclusive findings, the review by The Chertoff Group said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Same Jackson May June Women Media Court

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

25 minutes ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

55 minutes ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

56 minutes ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

2 hours ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.