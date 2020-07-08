(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian investigators believe that the United States was the end recipient of classified information from Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A court in Moscow ordered earlier in the day two months in custody for ex-defense journalist Safronov, as a pre-trial restriction, with the official indictment expected on July 13. Lawyer Evgeny Smirnov said that investigators accuse Safronov, who denies the high treason claims against him, of passing information regarding Russia's defense cooperation with Africa and Russia's military activities in the middle East to Czech special services.

"The US is mentioned in the criminal case as the country that received the information from Safronov through the Czech special services," Pavlov said.