Investigators Still Searching For Crashed An-26 Plane's Flight Recorders- Security Service

Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:17 AM

The flight recorders, or so-called black boxes, from a crashed Ukrainian military An-26 plane have yet to be found, the press department of the Security Service of Ukraine said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The flight recorders, or so-called black boxes, from a crashed Ukrainian military An-26 plane have yet to be found, the press department of the Security Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

The An-26 military transport plane crashed on Friday evening near the town of Chuguev in Kharkiv region. The regional governor, Oleksiy Kucher, has said that preliminary reports appear to show that the crash was caused by engine failure.

"The black box flight recorders have not yet been found. Measures have been taken to protect the crash site in order to search for them. Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, prosecutors from the Military Prosecutors' Office, and investigators from the National Bureau of Investigation are working at the scene," the Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement that was published on Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, 27 people were on board the crashed airplane, made up of 20 cadets and seven crew members.

Two of the cadets managed to jump out of the plane at the last minute and survived the initial crash, although they are both undergoing intensive care treatment in hospital.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Kucher said that one of the cadets who survived the crash was in a seriously critical condition in hospital.

"The guys who survived the crash are in an extremely serious condition, I would say even in a critical condition. There is a Lviv resident [one of the cadets]. From the Kharkiv region, a child who survived with the surname Zlochesvky does not appear to be in a critical condition," Kucher told reporters.

Individuals from as many as 11 different Ukrainian regions were on board the An-26 that crashed, the regional governor added.

