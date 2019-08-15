(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Investigators are examining the state of the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder of the Airbus A321 airliner that made an emergency landing in the Moscow region earlier on Thursday, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"An investigative group is working on the site of the accident.

It is examining the state of the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder," the representative said.

The Simferopol-bound aircraft, with 226 passengers and seven crew members on board, was forced to make a hard landing soon after taking off from the Moscow region's Zhukovsky Airport after seagulls were sucked into both of its engines. According to the Health Ministry, 23 people were hospitalized after the accident. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the matter.