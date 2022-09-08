Investigators have subpoenaed William Russel, former personal aide to ex-President Donald Trump, to probe deeper into the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Investigators have subpoenaed William Russel, former personal aide to ex-President Donald Trump, to probe deeper into the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The move suggests that investigators have expanded the pool of people from whom they are seeking information in the criminal investigation against Trump by reaching into the former president's "direct orbit," the report said.

The subpoena is tied to a grand jury investigation into the causes that led to a group of Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol on January 6 and is focused on the attempts by some of Trump's lawyers and advisers to create alternative slates of electors from swing US states like Arizona and Georgia, the report said.

Trump and his allies went to court and filed more than 60 legal challenges to the outcomes in a number of US states but judges rejected every challenge, the report added.

The former president also planned to have the Justice Department investigate claims of election fraud, according to the report.