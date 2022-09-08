UrduPoint.com

Investigators Subpoena Trump's Former Personal Aide As January 6 Probe Widens - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Investigators Subpoena Trump's Former Personal Aide as January 6 Probe Widens - Reports

Investigators have subpoenaed William Russel, former personal aide to ex-President Donald Trump, to probe deeper into the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Investigators have subpoenaed William Russel, former personal aide to ex-President Donald Trump, to probe deeper into the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The move suggests that investigators have expanded the pool of people from whom they are seeking information in the criminal investigation against Trump by reaching into the former president's "direct orbit," the report said.

The subpoena is tied to a grand jury investigation into the causes that led to a group of Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol on January 6 and is focused on the attempts by some of Trump's lawyers and advisers to create alternative slates of electors from swing US states like Arizona and Georgia, the report said.

Trump and his allies went to court and filed more than 60 legal challenges to the outcomes in a number of US states but judges rejected every challenge, the report added.

The former president also planned to have the Justice Department investigate claims of election fraud, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election Lawyers Trump New York Georgia January Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Volker Turk to Become New UN Human Rights Commissi ..

Volker Turk to Become New UN Human Rights Commissioner Pending General Assembly ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Condemns Alleged Iranian Cyberattack on Alban ..

NATO Condemns Alleged Iranian Cyberattack on Albania, Vows to Support Tirana

1 minute ago
 US Unable to Determine Whether Russia, Ukraine Fir ..

US Unable to Determine Whether Russia, Ukraine Firing on Zaporizhzhia Plant - Wh ..

1 minute ago
 President Alvi commends Pakistan Navy for bravery, ..

President Alvi commends Pakistan Navy for bravery, courage in 1965 War

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz making serious efforts to resolve missi ..

PM Shehbaz making serious efforts to resolve missing persons issue: Rana Sanaull ..

3 minutes ago
 FACTBOX - Queen Elizabeth II of the UK

FACTBOX - Queen Elizabeth II of the UK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.