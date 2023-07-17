Investigators to Carry out Explosive Examination After Attack on Crimean Bridge - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) An explosive expert examination will be carried out as part of the investigation of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge at 6:05 GMT using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured.

"During the investigation of the criminal case, an explosive expert examination will be carried out," the source said.