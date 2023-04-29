Investigators to Give Legal Assessment of Polish Seizure of Russian Embassy School- Moscow

Russian investigators will give a legal assessment of Poland's seizure of the Russian embassy school building in Warsaw, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school and stormed the premises after breaking the gate door.

The Polish authorities told employees of the school to o vacate the premises by 6 p. m. local time (16:00 GMT).

"Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered investigators to request necessary information from the Foreign Ministry and give a legal assessment to all circumstances of the incident," the committee said in a statement published on Telegram.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Saturday that Moscow would give a tough response to the Polish authorities' intrusion on the building of the embassy school.