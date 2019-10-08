UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigators To Start Examining France's Chemical Plant Site After Fire

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:07 PM

Investigators to Start Examining France's Chemical Plant Site After Fire

French investigators on Tuesday will begin examining the site of the Lubrizol chemical plant fire in the port city of Rouen, 12 days after the plant went up in flames, media reported Paris prosecutor's office as saying

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) French investigators on Tuesday will begin examining the site of the Lubrizol chemical plant fire in the port city of Rouen, 12 days after the plant went up in flames, media reported Paris prosecutor's office as saying.

"The persistence of hot spots on the sites did not allow so far to make findings on the ground," France Info quoted the prosecutor's office as saying.

The chemical plant, which is owned by US billionaire Warren Buffet, caught fire on the morning of September 26 and released a thick black smoke for over 24 hours. Some 5,253 tonnes of chemicals were reportedly burned, which caused great worry from the nearby, predominantly farming community.

Over 130 complaints were reportedly lodged against the chemical manufacturer mainly for "endangering the lives of others."

Related Topics

Fire France Rouen Paris SITE September Media From

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

9 minutes ago

Some Parameters May Change in Extended Russian Gas ..

7 minutes ago

China steel future close lower

7 minutes ago

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

7 minutes ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev order removal o ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) seeks PSB help ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.