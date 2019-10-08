French investigators on Tuesday will begin examining the site of the Lubrizol chemical plant fire in the port city of Rouen, 12 days after the plant went up in flames, media reported Paris prosecutor's office as saying

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) French investigators on Tuesday will begin examining the site of the Lubrizol chemical plant fire in the port city of Rouen, 12 days after the plant went up in flames, media reported Paris prosecutor's office as saying.

"The persistence of hot spots on the sites did not allow so far to make findings on the ground," France Info quoted the prosecutor's office as saying.

The chemical plant, which is owned by US billionaire Warren Buffet, caught fire on the morning of September 26 and released a thick black smoke for over 24 hours. Some 5,253 tonnes of chemicals were reportedly burned, which caused great worry from the nearby, predominantly farming community.

Over 130 complaints were reportedly lodged against the chemical manufacturer mainly for "endangering the lives of others."