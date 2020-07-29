UrduPoint.com
Investment Fund Drops Brazil's JBS Over Environment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Investment fund drops Brazil's JBS over environment

The asset management division of the Nordic region's largest bank said Tuesday it has divested from the world's biggest meat processing company, Brazil's JBS, over destruction of the Amazon rainforest and other scandals

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):The asset management division of the Nordic region's largest bank said Tuesday it has divested from the world's biggest meat processing company, Brazil's JBS, over destruction of the Amazon rainforest and other scandals.

Nordea Asset Management, a 230-billion-euro fund, said the decision was taken by its "responsible investments committee," and applies to around 40 million euros in all.

The Helsinki-based fund said the divestment was decided earlier this month.

But it was only made public after an investigative journalism consortium published a report Monday accusing JBS of illicitly sourcing cattle from ranches blacklisted for destroying the Amazon.

It was the fifth time in just over a year that JBS, which exports around the world, has been accused of "cattle laundering," in which animals from a blacklisted ranch are transferred to another to dodge a ban on sales.

JBS's response to outbreaks of the new coronavirus at its slaughterhouses, past corruption scandals and "poor engagement" were also factors in the decision, Nordea Asset Management said in a statement.

"After a period of engagement with the company... we did not feel that we were seeing the response that we were looking for" on "numerous" issues, said Nordea's head of responsible investment, Eric Pedersen.

