Investor Projects Problems for US Economy No Matter Who Becomes President in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The US economy will experience economic issues by 2025 regardless of who is elected as the next president, legendary investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"The US economy will have problems by 2025 whoever is president," Rogers stated.

Current officeholder Joe Biden officially launched his reelection campaign in April.

"He will say he will do everything he can to get reelected. And that means he will spend a lot of money on places where he thinks he can get votes," Rogers said. "That's what they always do, again this has been going on since America was founded.

And he will do that. I don't know if it will work or not."

When further asked whether Biden's reelection would affect the US economy, Rogers said he suspects that the economy will be "bad" by November 2024.

"And then he will probably not get reelected because the economy will be bad, but I don't know," the investor said.

Biden may once again square off against his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November 2022 and is currently the most popular candidate among registered Republicans.