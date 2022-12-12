UrduPoint.com

Investor Rogers Expects Most Crypto To Vanish, Says Some May Survive As Trading Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Investor Rogers Expects Most Crypto to Vanish, Says Some May Survive as Trading Vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) US legendary investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that he believes most cryptocurrency will eventually fall to zero and disappear or survive purely as trading vehicles.

Crypto exchange-operator FTX announced on November 11 that it was filing for bankruptcy protection, sending Bitcoin and other notable digital currencies plunging. US media reported last week that Federal investigators are probing the FTX case over concerns of market manipulation.

"I am still skeptical about crypto, and I expect most of them will disappear and go to zero eventually," Rogers, the creator of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICIS), said. "The optimists say the crypto will be money... money everywhere is going to be on the computer - but in my view it is going to be government money."

Nearly all governments are developing crypto or computer money now, he added.

"I don't think most governments will say 'okay, this is our money... now on the computer but if you want to use somebody else's money you can.' That's not the way governments think," he added. "They like to control, they like monopoly... I would suspect that that we're going to have more problems and eventually they will disappear."

Rogers went on to say that if cryptos survive, they survive as trading vehicles.

"I don't think many people are threatened by trading vehicles and people want to buy or sell their stuff and have fun.

Sure people have lots of games they play, trading games, so they are just trading vehicles," he said.

Rogers does not see any potential threat or future for the instruments.

"If I buy wheat and wheat goes down a lot, at least I have some wheat that I can eat. But if I buy this stuff and it goes down, there's nothing I can do with it," he added. "I'm just sitting here and I look and I got nothing."

FTX was ruined after rival digital Currency exchange operator Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, a task it was not up to.

Since FTX's announcement, BlockFi, a lender with exposure to the failed exchange operator, also filed for bankruptcy protection.

Bitcoin hovered at 17,000 on Friday, down 64% on the year. The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one Dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.

Rogers co-founded the Quantum Fund, which delivered a return of 4,200% between 1970 and 1980 while the S&P 500 gained 47 percent. Rogers has said such returns are still possible if people do their homework.

Currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests based in Singapore, Rogers is also the author of several books including "Investment Biker," "Adventure Capitalist," and "Street Smarts."

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Threatened Vehicles Bitcoin Buy Singapore Currency Exchange Cryptocurrency Money November Market Media All From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

23 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.