Investors Of Motor Sich Say Arbitration With Ukraine Will Resume Once Situation Stabilizes

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Ukrainian government's decision to nationalize aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, in which Chinese investors hold majority stake, came during a pause in international arbitration which was granted by The Hague to Kiev for the period of instability, the Beijing Skyrizon company representing the investors said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian newspaper Ekonomicheskaya pravda reported on Monday that the country's authorities decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by Ukrainian oligarchs, including Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Motor Sich, and the shares will become state property. Later in the day, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov said that nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ukrainian defense ministry.

"Since 2020, the Ukrainian government has constantly created problems, accused, suppressed and persecuted Chinese investors for no reason, and even imposed special economic sanctions against investors with the intention to nationalize Motor Sich by illegal means and shamelessly plunder China's foreign assets," Beijing Skyrizon said in a statement on WeChat.

The company noted that legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors have been seriously violated.

"At the end of February, the Hague Permanent Court of Arbitration, at Ukraine's request, agreed to suspend arbitration proceedings for specific reasons and will resume them when the situation stabilizes," the statement read.

Beijing Skyrizon emphasized that the company has filed a suit with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in November 2021, demanding $4.5 billion in damages, in order to protect legal rights of investors in accordance with the agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments between China and Ukraine.

