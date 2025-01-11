Open Menu

'Inviolability Of Borders Applies To Every Country': Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

'Inviolability of borders applies to every country': Scholz

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that the principle of sovereign borders must be protected, days after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out force to seize Greenland.

Speaking to a congress of his Social Democrat party ahead of a general election next month, Scholz said: "The principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country, regardless of whether it's in the East or the West," referring also to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This is a principle that every state must abide by, whether it's a small state or a big and powerful one," he said.

"No country is the backyard of another, no country should have to fear its bigger neighbours. That is a central part of what we call Western values."

Trump sparked alarm bells on Tuesday when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

That prompted Scholz to tell a hastily called press conference on Wednesday that Trump had caused "notable incomprehension" among EU leaders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Trump Panama United States Congress Election 2018

Recent Stories

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

25 minutes ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

55 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

1 hour ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

2 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

3 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

3 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago

More Stories From World