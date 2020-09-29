Invitation to Putin to Visit Estonia Remains in Force - Estonian Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The invitation from Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Estonia and participate in the World Congress of the Finno-Ugric peoples remains in force, the event was previously postponed to next year due to the coronavirus, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

"We did invite a number of heads of state, but we did not receive a response from the Russian president to the official invitation. The invitation remains in force for everyone, it was not withdrawn during the quarantine," Reinsalu said in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant.