Invitation to Tokayev to Visit Russian Remains Valid - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) An invitation to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Russia remains valid as high-level contacts are very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Tokayev to visit Russia in early 2022.

"Certainly, nothing has changed. Kazakhstan, and we said that we were sure, coped with these difficulties.

A certain process of rehabilitation is ahead, as far as we understand. The CSTO has fulfilled its role very, very effectively at the request of the leadership, and of course, the invitation remains valid. Contact at the highest level is extremely important for our countries and it will continue. As soon as there are exact dates, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the situation in Kazakhstan has stabilized and it would be wrong to underestimate the role of the CSTO mission.