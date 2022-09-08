Involvement of Foreign Special Services in Kabul Embassy Attack Not Ruled Out - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Moscow does not rule out the involvement of special services of third countries in assisting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) which committed the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"According to reports, the ISIS terrorist group that committed it could have been assisted by representatives of the special services of third countries," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that provocations will not affect Moscow's "constructive dialogue with Kabul."