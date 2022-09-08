UrduPoint.com

Involvement Of Foreign Special Services In Kabul Embassy Attack Not Ruled Out - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Involvement of Foreign Special Services in Kabul Embassy Attack Not Ruled Out - Moscow

Moscow does not rule out the involvement of special services of third countries in assisting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) which committed the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Moscow does not rule out the involvement of special services of third countries in assisting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) which committed the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"According to reports, the ISIS terrorist group that committed it could have been assisted by representatives of the special services of third countries," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that provocations will not affect Moscow's "constructive dialogue with Kabul."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Kabul Moscow Russia ISIS

Recent Stories

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Bui ..

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Build the Wall' Case - NY Attorne ..

14 seconds ago
 Pak exports to be increased by $ 100b soon: Ahsan ..

Pak exports to be increased by $ 100b soon: Ahsan Iqbal

16 seconds ago
 FIH Hockey Men's WC 2023 pools revealed

FIH Hockey Men's WC 2023 pools revealed

17 seconds ago
 NATO Has No Decision Yet on Next Secretary General ..

NATO Has No Decision Yet on Next Secretary General as Focused on Ukraine Aid - S ..

19 seconds ago
 AIG South expresses concern over 200 suicide incid ..

AIG South expresses concern over 200 suicide incidents in current year

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.