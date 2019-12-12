UrduPoint.com
Involvement Of Militant Killed In Berlin In Bloody Terrorist Attacks Established - Peskov

Thu 12th December 2019

The involvement of the militant killed in Berlin in the summer in bloody terrorist attacks has been established, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The involvement of the militant killed in Berlin in the summer in bloody terrorist attacks has been established, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"There were requests, and this was reported to the president," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there were requests from Russia to extradite the Georgian citizen killed in Berlin.

He specified that the militant's involvement in "extremely bloody terrorist acts and acts of mass murder" had been established.

Peskov said many people involved in deadly terror attacks in Russia were hiding in Europe, adding that investigative activities aimed at their extradition to Russia were being conducted.

He said Russian law enforcers were ready to assist German investigators in the probe into the militant's murder in Berlin.

On Thursday, Russia recognized in a reciprocal move two German embassy employees as personae non gratae, they were ordered to leave the country within seven days.

German Ambassador Geza Andreas was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to the head of the German diplomatic mission in connection with Germany's decision of December 4, 2019 to declare two Russian diplomats personae non gratae.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old Georgian national, committed in the German capital on August 23. On the same day, the Berlin prosecutor's office announced the detention of a suspect, who it said was allegedly a 49-year-old Russian. The Russian Foreign Ministry vowed a response to the "unfriendly and ungrounded" steps.

Peskov earlier dismissed allegations that the Berlin murder could in any way be connected with Russian state structures.

