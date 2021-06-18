UrduPoint.com
Involving US In Donbas Talks To Be Main Issue During Zelenskyy's US Trip - Kiev

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Involving the United States in talks on settlement of the Donbas conflict will be among the main topics during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington, Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington in late July.

"We have now entered the stage of preparation for the president's visit. Of course, the topic of further engaging the United States in the peace process will be key during this visit. There will be many other important topics, but this will be topic number one," Kuleba told the 1+1 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

