IOC Accuses Russia Of 'politicisation Of Sport' With Friendship Games
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday accused Russia of "politicising sport" by launching its so-called Friendship Games from next September
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday accused Russia of "politicising sport" by launching its so-called Friendship Games from next September.
The new competition will compete with the Olympic Games and Russian organisers are also planning a winter edition.
The IOC, which has authorised the participation of Russian sportsmen and women in this year's Olympics in Paris only under a neutral banner and on condition that they did not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called on the sporting world and the governments invited by Moscow "to reject any participation in and support of" this event, it said in a statement.
Announced several months ago, the first edition of the Summer Friendship Games is "planned to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg" next September, the IOC said, with the first winter edition to take place in 2026 in Sochi, venue for the highly controversial 2014 Winter Olympics.
These two initiatives are in addition to the recent Games of the Future in Kazan, which combined traditional disciplines and e-sport, and the BRICS Games which take place in the same city in June.
Russian authorities claim that "athletes from more than 50 countries" will take part in the latter.
The IOC is not criticising the Russians for creating multi-sport competitions outside its aegis since several already exist, including the Commonwealth Games and the Jeux de la Francophonie, but for doing so via a "very intensive diplomatic offensive" through direct contacts with governments around the world.
"To make their purely political motivation even more obvious, they are deliberately circumventing the sports organisations in their target countries," said the IOC statement.
"This is a blatant violation of the Olympic Charter and an infringement of the various UN resolutions at the same time.
"It is a cynical attempt by the Russian Federation to politicise sport."
The IOC has also accused Moscow of "total disrespect for the global anti-doping standards and the integrity of competitions", citing concerns made last week by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in light of the institutionalised doping at the Sochi Games 10 years ago.
"This position is reinforced by the fact that Russia's national anti-doping agency (RUSADA) is currently non-compliant with the code, there is currently no WADA-accredited laboratory in Russia and overall trust in the anti-doping system in Russia remains low," the IOC said.
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From World
-
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record14 minutes ago
-
6 dead in truck accident at Spain police checkpoint2 minutes ago
-
Russia claims new advances in east as Kyiv awaits Western support2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Laserfiche1 minute ago
-
Fashion designer Dries Van Noten to retire1 minute ago
-
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record1 minute ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm, slash jobs19 minutes ago
-
Int'l community must take steps to achieve immediate cease fire in Gaza: spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal2 hours ago
-
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record2 hours ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail2 hours ago
-
Washington will not let Ukraine fail, US defence chief vows3 hours ago