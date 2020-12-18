UrduPoint.com
IOC Athletes' Commission 'Disappointed' Over CAS Softening Sanctions On Russia

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

IOC Athletes' Commission 'Disappointed' Over CAS Softening Sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission expressed its disappointment on Friday over the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) easing sanctions on Russian sportspeople in a ruling on the dispute with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

On Thursday, CAS barred Russian athletes from competing in major international sports events under the national flag until December 16, 2022, halving the ban originally sought by WADA. Russian athletes are allowed to compete in neutral status. The ruling also includes a ban on the country to file bids for hosting major tournaments, a ban on Russian officials to attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a $1.27 million fine in compensation for WADA's legal expenses.

"Following the confirmation of the unprecedented nature of the data manipulation, and while recognizing the sanctions imposed on Russia for the next two years for major sporting events including the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, the IOC Athletes' Commission is disappointed that WADA's recommendation for a four-year sanction was not upheld by the CAS," the press release said.

In December 2019, WADA labeled the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the world anti-doping code and suspended Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag, along with imposing a range of other restrictions. RUSADA challenged the decision in CAS.

