IOC Boss Arrives in Tokyo for High-Level Talks on Olympic Games Planning - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach came to Tokyo on Sunday for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on next year's Olympic Games, national media said.

The officials will discuss how to hold a safe Olympic Games, which was postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Kyodo news agency reported.

They will study options for delivering vaccines to regions hosting Olympic competitions.

The IOC chief is also expected to meet with Tokyo Organizing Committee head Yoshiro Mori, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom he will award with the Olympic Order for his services to the Olympic movement.