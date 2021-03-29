IOC Boss Inaugurates Digital Exhibition in First Post-Reelection Trip to Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Former Olympian Thomas Bach traveled to Greece to inaugurate a digital exhibition more than two weeks after being reelected president of the International Olympic Committee.

The 67-year-old German won another four-year term in a 93-1 vote, which was due to be held in Athens but was moved online because of the pandemic.

"It is the first country I visit after my re-election and is the first country to receive the Olympic Trophy, the IOC award reflecting the Olympic House in Lausanne," Bach was quoted as saying by the Hellenic Olympic Committee.

The exhibition was set up at the entrance of the Greek committee's office. It pays tribute to the Greek Olympic medalists since 1896 and showcases the main Olympic symbols ” the flame and the flag.