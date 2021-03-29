UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Boss Inaugurates Digital Exhibition In First Post-Reelection Trip To Greece

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

IOC Boss Inaugurates Digital Exhibition in First Post-Reelection Trip to Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Former Olympian Thomas Bach traveled to Greece to inaugurate a digital exhibition more than two weeks after being reelected president of the International Olympic Committee.

The 67-year-old German won another four-year term in a 93-1 vote, which was due to be held in Athens but was moved online because of the pandemic.

"It is the first country I visit after my re-election and is the first country to receive the Olympic Trophy, the IOC award reflecting the Olympic House in Lausanne," Bach was quoted as saying by the Hellenic Olympic Committee.

The exhibition was set up at the entrance of the Greek committee's office. It pays tribute to the Greek Olympic medalists since 1896 and showcases the main Olympic symbols ” the flame and the flag.

Related Topics

Vote German Visit Athens Lausanne Greece Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

31 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

1 hour ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

1 hour ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s ple ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.