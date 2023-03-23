UrduPoint.com

IOC Chief Speaks Out Against Total Isolation Of Russian Athletes From Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IOC Chief Speaks Out Against Total Isolation of Russian Athletes From Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach spoke out against prohibiting all Russian and Belarusian athletes from participation in the Olympic events over Russia's military operation in Ukraine merely on grounds of their nationality.

"We understand Ukrainian people and athletes. On the other hand, as global organization we have responsibility toward human rights and the Olympic Charter. And both prohibit the total isolation of people with a certain passport," Bach said in his address at a forum in the German city of Essen on Wednesday.

Bach stated that a decision on the status of athletes from Russia and Belarus at the Olympic games would be taken at the meeting of the IOC's executive committee on March 28.

The IOC chief added that the organization might recommend the banning of symbols expressing support for Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

"Our principles say clearly that any active support for the war, including wearing this 'Z' (symbol of support of Russia's operation in Ukraine), posts (on social media) and others. Those who do this should not take part in the competition," Bach added.

On January 25, the IOC's executive committee said it might allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag but prohibit from participating in the Olympics those who have supported Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Ukraine condemned the committee's position and threatened to boycott the games.

Many international sports organizations have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's support for it.

