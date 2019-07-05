IOC Ethics Commission Says Studied Claims About Votes Bought for Rio to Host 2016 Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The ethics commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has studied the claims of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral, that some IOC members were bribed to vote for the Brazilian city to host the 2016 games, the press service of the organization told Sputnik.

According to the press service, the ethics commission had reached out to all IOC members mentioned by Cabral in his testimony.

Cabral said that nine IOC members, including Russia's Alexander Popov, had been paid off.

Popov told Sputnik earlier on Friday he was shocked by the allegations, adding that he had not voted for Rio de Janeiro.

Rio de Janeiro was elected to host the 2016 Olympics after receiving 66 votes against Madrid's 32 in the final round of voting.