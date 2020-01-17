UrduPoint.com
IOC, IPC Intervene In WADA-RUSADA Case In Sports Arbitration Court- Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday filed intervention as the third party in the doping litigation case involving the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

"Today, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee filed a notice of intervention in the CAS case of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency," the IPC said in a statement.

"The purpose of this intervention is not to intervene in the assessment of the consequences or sanctions by CAS. The only purpose of this intervention is limited to the interest of the IOC and the IPC that the pronounced sanctions are clear, leave no room for any interpretation and can be applied without any further procedures," the statement said.

