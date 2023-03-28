IOC May Decide on Participation of Russians in Paris Olympics Later - Bach

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board reserves the right to decide on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in Paris 2024 Olympics at "the appropriate time" later, IOC head Thomas Bach said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board reserves the right to decide on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in Paris 2024 Olympics at "the appropriate time" later, IOC head Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

"The (IOC) executive board reiterates that the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 was not considered ... today. The IOC expressly reserves the right to decide about their participation at the appropriate time, even if they would be considered to have qualified according to the qualification criteria set by their respective international federation," Bach told reporters.