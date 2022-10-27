IOC President Urges Russia to Share Records on Skating Prodigy Valieva

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said in an interview out Thursday that the governing body had asked Russian anti-doping agency Rusada to share records in the case of Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva who was suspected of violating Olympic anti-doping regulation.

Then 15-year-old Valieva returned a positive doping test at the national competitions last December but was allowed to compete in a team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics two months later. The IOC then suspended the awarding of gold medals to her team, pending the doping inquiry. Rusada has kept her case under wraps, citing child protections enshrined in the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"Already in Beijing we clearly stated our position when we appealed to the CAS together with WADA after Rusada decision was made public. We lost the case and the proceedings are following WADA's confidentiality rules. Although Rusada insists on staying silent until there is a final verdict, WADA and the IOC can appeal the outcome.... Together with WADA, we are asking Rusada to make its data public to lend credibility to this procedure," Bach told Spanish sports daily Marca.

Under WADA rules, an athlete who at the time of the suspected anti-doping rule violation has not reached the age of 16 is considered a protected person. WADA told Sputnik that Rusada could publicize a reasonable amount of information.