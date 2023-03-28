UrduPoint.com

IOC Recommends To Allow Russians To Compete As Individual Neutral Athletes - Bach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board has recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flag but not if they support the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, IOC head Thomas Bach said on Tuesday

"1) Athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as individual neutral athletes. 2) Teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered. 3) Athletes who actively support the war can not compete ... 4) Athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies can not compete," Bach told reporters.

