Open Menu

IOC Rejects Putin's 'ethnic Discrimination' Claims

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

IOC rejects Putin's 'ethnic discrimination' claims

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The International Olympic Committee on Friday firmly rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's allegation that it was using "ethnic discrimination" against Russian and Belarusian athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

Putin on Thursday slammed the IOC for potentially using the Games "as an instrument of political pressure towards those people who have nothing to do with politics."

The IOC dismissed the accusations.

"Participation in the Olympic Games is by no means a human right and the recent amendment of the Olympic Charter is not related to it... We firmly reject the accusations being made that these measures are an 'ethnic discrimination'," the IOC said in a statement.

"The strict conditions the IOC has defined in its recommendations to the International Federations for the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions are compliant with the Olympic Charter.

"They are a reaction to the breach of the Olympic Charter by the Russian and Belarusian governments."

The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its offensive on Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.

The IOC last week suspended Russia's National Olympic Committee for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognising regional organisations in occupied Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, with its neighbour Belarus allowing Moscow's troops to use its territory as a launchpad.u

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Vladimir Putin Belarus February Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

44 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

44 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

44 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

1 hour ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World