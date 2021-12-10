UrduPoint.com

IOC Says Might Recognize International Boxing Association In 2023

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) may under certain conditions cancel the two-year-long suspension of recognition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in 2023, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

"Should the conditions be met by AIBA to the satisfaction of the IOC, the suspension of AIBA's recognition could be lifted in 2023," Bach said during a press conference following an IOC executive board session.

According to Bach, the conditions under which AIBA's recognition may be considered include full financial transparency and sustainability, changing the judging process, and ensuring that all governance measures proposed by the IOC are fully and effectively implemented, including changes in culture.

The association in its turn expressed its gratitude to the IOC and assured them of its commitment to fulfilling all the requirements mentioned by the Committee.

"We are grateful for the opportunity being given to boxing and its athletes. And we are also grateful to the IOC for its acknowledgment of our progress. The establishment of a clear roadmap is very helpful. There will certainly be more to do in terms of sporting integrity, financial integrity and governance. We remain fully committed to meeting all the objective criteria for reform established by the IOC," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

According to AIBA, IOC's recommendations have already met the approval of the association's Board of Directors and will be voted on at the upcoming Extraordinary Congress on December 12. 

In May 2019, the IOC suspended recognition of AIBA due to issues of finance, governance, ethics, refereeing and judging. The boxing tournament at the Olympics was preserved, but at the Tokyo Games it was conducted by a special IOC commission.

