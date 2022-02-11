UrduPoint.com

IOC To Dispute Withdrawal Of Valieva Suspension, Her Permit To Take Part In Olympics - ITA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 09:30 AM

IOC to Dispute Withdrawal of Valieva Suspension, Her Permit to Take Part in Olympics - ITA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will dispute the withdrawal of the suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over a positive doping test and her permit to continue performance in the Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday, adding that the case would be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022). Following the delegation of the IOC's anti-doping program in relation to the Olympic Games to the ITA, the ITA will lead the appeal before CAS on behalf of the IOC," ITA said in a statement.

>