IOC To Individually Check Admission Of Russians To Tournaments In Neutral Status

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

IOC to Individually Check Admission of Russians to Tournaments in Neutral Status

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that it is ready to consider the admission of Russian athletes to international tournaments under strict conditions that will be verified during individual checks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that it is ready to consider the admission of Russian athletes to international tournaments under strict conditions that will be verified during individual checks.

"No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport. A pathway for athletes' participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored," the statement said.

The conditions include participation in the tournaments under neutral status and the respect for the IOC's peace mission, including not supporting the conflict in Ukraine.

"Athletes would participate in competitions as 'neutral athletes' and in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country... only athletes who fully respect the Olympic Charter would participate. This means in particular: first, only those who have not acted against the peace mission of the IOC by actively supporting the war in Ukraine could compete. Second, only athletes who fully comply with the World Anti-Doping Code and all relevant anti-doping rules and regulations would be eligible," the statement said.

All entered athletes should undergo individual checks to ensure the compliance with the participation conditions, the IOC said.

