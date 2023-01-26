IOC to Individually Check Admission of Russians to Tournaments in Neutral Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that it is ready to consider the admission of Russian athletes to international tournaments under strict conditions that will be verified during individual checks.

"No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport. A pathway for athletes' participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored," the statement said.

The conditions include participation in the tournaments under neutral status and the respect for the IOC's peace mission, including not supporting the conflict in Ukraine.

"Athletes would participate in competitions as 'neutral athletes' and in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country... only athletes who fully respect the Olympic Charter would participate. This means in particular: first, only those who have not acted against the peace mission of the IOC by actively supporting the war in Ukraine could compete. Second, only athletes who fully comply with the World Anti-Doping Code and all relevant anti-doping rules and regulations would be eligible," the statement said.

All entered athletes should undergo individual checks to ensure the compliance with the participation conditions, the IOC said.

Later in the day, Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov said the he does not agreed with the conditions that the IOC has imposed on the admission of Russian athletes.

"We still disagree with any restrictions, additional requirements and sanctions that relate to the nationality of our athletes that are put forward as a condition for returning to the international arena. Now we will make a corresponding legal assessment of the theses that were set out today. Based on the legal expertise, we will continue cooperation with international sports organizations and federations. Our priority remains the same ” ensuring the rights and interests of our athletes. On equal terms, without discrimination," Pozdnyakov said on Telegram.

On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.