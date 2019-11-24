Iohannis Casts Ballot in Romanian Presidential Runoff, Calls on Nation to Follow Suit

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis voted in the country's runoff presidential election on Sunday and called on fellow citizens to do the same.

Romania's second round presidential election is taking place on Sunday, after neither Iohannis nor his political opponent, former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, secured the majority to win on November 11. Iohannis won 37.82 percent and Dancila won 22.

26 percent.

"Today is a very important day. I have personally voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and call on all Romanians to take part in the election," the president said, as cited by the Agerpres news agency.

The president added that the future of the country depended on Sunday's vote.

According to Romania's Central Election Commission, as of 10:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT), 6.87 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots in the runoff.